450,000 Shares in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,920,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,759,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of FOREU opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

