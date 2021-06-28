4,008 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

