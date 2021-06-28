$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report sales of $4.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:CORE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. 308,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

