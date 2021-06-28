$4.07 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report sales of $4.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.38 million and the lowest is $3.84 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 244.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $19.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $31.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

