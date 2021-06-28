3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after purchasing an additional 128,666 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 96.7% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 120,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 135.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 233,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $194.75 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.55. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

