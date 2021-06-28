3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of 3M worth $144,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $194.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

