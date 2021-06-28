3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 84.5% in June

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TGOPY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.64. 20,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

