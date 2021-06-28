3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of 3D Systems worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

