$370.66 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce sales of $370.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.70 million and the highest is $386.00 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $495.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $20.70. 5,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 3.27. Triumph Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 558,406 shares during the period.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

