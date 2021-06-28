$36.96 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce $36.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.51 million and the highest is $37.40 million. Greenlane reported sales of $32.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $156.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.93 million to $156.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $205.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at $558,381.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,930 shares in the company, valued at $658,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,033 shares of company stock valued at $906,777. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 4,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,019. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $362.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

