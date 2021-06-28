33,446 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

