$304.36 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce sales of $304.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.05 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

