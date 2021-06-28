$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 263.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 231.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $54.55 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

