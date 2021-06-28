2,964 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Purchased by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. KE makes up about 0.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $74,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. 62,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,483. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

