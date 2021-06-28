2,846 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $76.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26.

