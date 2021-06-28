$269.91 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post sales of $269.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.26 million to $274.90 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $250.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

CPT traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $134.58. 15,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,620. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.