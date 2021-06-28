$213.34 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce $213.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.18 million and the lowest is $201.50 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $884.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,324,000 after acquiring an additional 288,267 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CDE opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

