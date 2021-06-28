$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Tower by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.95. 76,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,894. The company has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

