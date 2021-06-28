19,971 Shares in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GROW. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

