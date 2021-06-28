$18.22 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce $18.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.73 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $75.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $77.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.62 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $135.32. 6,042,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.10. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

