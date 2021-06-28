17,419 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

DKS opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.84.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

