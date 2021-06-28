151,137 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Deluxe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,762,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,661,000 after purchasing an additional 390,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 879,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $4,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

