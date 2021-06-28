$15.30 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post $15.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $17.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $101.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $124.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $371.23 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million.

LEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $18.98 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

