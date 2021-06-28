1,315 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

DOCU stock opened at $279.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.22 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

