13,100 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Purchased by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $24.75 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

