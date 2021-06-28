$130.53 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post sales of $130.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.31 million to $140.35 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $629.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.86 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $895.53 million, with estimates ranging from $773.84 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGC shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

