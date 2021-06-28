1,005 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $302.01 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,208.04 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

