10,000 Shares in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Acquired by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBAH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,149. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

