$1.74 EPS Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $361.28. 3,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,116. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $216.51 and a 12 month high of $361.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $23,958,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

See Also: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.