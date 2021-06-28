$1.32 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,017. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

