$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.34. Fiserv reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

