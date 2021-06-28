$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,114. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

