$1.04 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.23. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $99.31. 117,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

