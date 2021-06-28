$0.86 EPS Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.83. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,321,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

