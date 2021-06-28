$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.89. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,204,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 982,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,900. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

