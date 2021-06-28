$0.75 EPS Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,519. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

