-$0.70 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. 403,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $10,959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

