$0.62 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. CONMED posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 985.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in CONMED by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.87. CONMED has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

