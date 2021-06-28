$0.53 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Trex reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.89. 3,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,383. Trex has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

