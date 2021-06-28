$0.43 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. NuVasive reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NUVA stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $68.48. 8,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,543. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $1,254,720 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NuVasive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

