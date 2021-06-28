$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Brown & Brown posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,867. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.