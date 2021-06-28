$0.37 EPS Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,758,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 433.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.