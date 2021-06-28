$0.37 EPS Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,758,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 433.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

