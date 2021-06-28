$0.31 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NRZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,740,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,917. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

