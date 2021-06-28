$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 530,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

