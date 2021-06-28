$0.19 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after buying an additional 988,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 804,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 175,712 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.36. 90,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $724.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

