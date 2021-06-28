-$0.10 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.
Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resonant by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 575.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,393 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,297. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $207.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.19.
About Resonant
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.