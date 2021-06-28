-$0.10 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resonant by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 575.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,393 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,297. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $207.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.19.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.