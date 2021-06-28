$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a P/E ratio of -57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.