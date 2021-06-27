Zeepin (ZPT) One Day Volume Tops $32,029.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $354,080.98 and approximately $32,029.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00164435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.27 or 1.00004420 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.