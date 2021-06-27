Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 291.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 55.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,865,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,116 shares of company stock valued at $48,978,499 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZLAB opened at $173.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.29.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

