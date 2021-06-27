Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis increased their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

